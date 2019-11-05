Odisha Hospital Staff Didn't Touch HIV-Positive Man's Body For 12 Hours

The body was later shifted to the mortuary at the Odisha hospital. (Representational)

The body of an HIV-positive patient was left abandoned for over 12 hours at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Odisha's Sambalpur district.

The hospital staff was reportedly fearing infection from touching the body.

"After the patient's death, we informed the police as he was destitute. Police should have taken the body and kept it in their custody for 72 hours for any of his relatives to claim it. We also called a meeting to enquire about the matter," VIMSAR Superintendent Jaysree Dora said on Monday.

According to Ms Dora, the patient came to the hospital with a serious eye condition and was given initial treatment but he died on Sunday.

"We are enquiring about any negligence that might have taken place and how long the body was left on the bed and not shifted. But, at the same, it was the responsibility of the police and not of the hospital authorities to look for the destitute patient's relatives," she said.

The body was later shifted to the mortuary at the hospital.

