Odisha Government Arranges Special Flight To Bring Stranded People From Jammu

The passengers will be going via Air Asia flight . (Representational image)

Nearly 370 stranded people from Odisha are being sent back from Jammu Airport in three special flights with all arrangements for their return being made by the Odisha Government.

"Government of Odisha has arranged for their plane tickets, they'll be going via Air Asia chartered flight with passengers' capacity of 122 per flight. These people were stranded in different parts of Jammu and during the lockdown, we provided all the facilities to them. Today nearly 366 passengers are to board the flights to Odisha from here," Dr Tahir Firdous, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu, said.

Passengers here expressed their satisfaction on being sent back to their state.

A passenger told ANI, "We are really happy, we all were stranded here for 2.5 months. They have made food arrangements for us today. They are thoroughly conducting medical check-ups ad sending us back."