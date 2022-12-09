Odisha Boy Tries To Kill Himself, Was Made To Do Sit-Ups As 'Punishment'

A meeting was held in the village after two boys passed lewd remarks at a girl.

A 14-year-old boy tried to die by suicide and is fighting for his life after a kangaroo court in Bhubaneswar allegedly made him do sit-ups along with his father and two others, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday in Baramunda in Khandagiri police station area, they said.

A meeting was held in the village after two boys passed lewd remarks at a girl. Their fathers were also called to the meeting and all of them were allegedly made to do sit-ups as a "punishment", according to the police complaint.

In a purported video of the incident, the villagers can be heard threatening that they would socially boycott the families of the two boys.

Soon after the incident, one of the two boys tried to kill himself by consuming pesticides. He was rushed to the Capital Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The family of the boy claimed it was a false allegation that they made lewd remarks at the girl.

Police said they have detained two people in connection with the incident and investigating the matter.

