Odisha Boy Mistakes Explosive For Ball, It Explodes In His Hand

Two boys in Odisha's Ganjam district were injured on Tuesday when they mistook for a bomb and it exploded in one of the teen's hands.

The boys were playing near their houses when they saw the ball-like object. Unaware that it was an explosive, they began tossing it to each other. Suddenly, it explosed when it was in the hands of 14-year-old Om Prakash Bhuyan. While he was seriously injured, eight-year-old Ganesh Bhuyan, who was playing with him, sustained minor injuries.

Om Prakash Bhuyan has been referred to the Berhampur Medical College for advanced care.

Locals expressed shock over the incident and questioned the presence of an explosive in the vicinity.

Police have initiated an investigation to determine the source of the explosive and who left it at the spot.

With inputs from Dev Kumar