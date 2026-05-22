2 Children Among 6 Killed As Bus Rams Autorickshaw In Odisha's Ganjam

At least six people, including two children, were killed and four others injured after a bus collided with an autorickshaw in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Ladkapalli Square under the Purushottampur Police Station limits when the bus hit the three-wheeler, a senior officer said.

"Three people died on the spot, and three others succumbed to their injuries at a hospital. The four injured had initially undergone treatment at Kodala Community Health Centre and were later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur," he said.

All of them were residents of Erenda village under the Chikiti block and were travelling in the autorickshaw when the accident occurred.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha assembly, Naveen Patnaik, expressed grief over the death of people in the accident and wished a speedy recovery of the injured.

Majhi also announced Rs 4 lakh financial assistance from the CM's Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased.

"I am deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic accident involving a bus and an auto in Ganjam, which has resulted in the loss of 6 lives and many injuries. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls, along with the best treatment and speedy recovery for all the injured. In this hour of grief, I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members," Patnaik said in a X post.

The bus was travelling to Berhampur from Purushottampur, and the three-wheeler was heading to the Maa Singhasini shrine, when the accident occurred.

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