Odisha Assembly To Go Paperless Next Week, Some Other States To Follow

Odisha's Paperless Assembly will involve use of electronic devices to facilitate proceedings

The Odisha Legislative Assembly is all set to go paperless with the implementation of the 'e-Vidhan project' from the upcoming budget session starting on February 18, an official said today.

Speaker SN Patro held a review meeting with the government officials during the day before adoption of the electronic process, he said.

"From the governor's address to the budget presentation, questions and the proceedings of the Assembly will be through National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA)," Mr Patro said.

The state budget for 2021-22 will be presented in the Assembly on February 22.

NeVA aims at bringing all the legislatures of the country on a single platform, creating a massive data depository.

Paperless Assembly or e-Assembly is a concept involving the use of electronic devices to facilitate proceedings in the House, the official said. It enables automation of the entire law-making process, tracking of documents and sharing of information.

Assembly secretary Dasarathi Satapathy made a presentation on the 'e-Vidhan' initiative during the meeting.

Finance secretary AK Meena and electronics and information technology department secretary Manoj Kumar Mishra were also present there.

With the adoption of the new process, the state government will be able to reduce its expenditure, the Speaker said.

A technical team of NeVA will be present in the House during the budget session, the official said.

Mr Patro has convened an all-party meeting on February 17, a day before the beginning of the budget session, he added.

Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is the 'nodal ministry for the implementation of 'e-Vidhan'.

A memorandum of understanding for the implementation of NeVA has been signed with Bihar (Assembly and Council), Punjab, Odisha, Meghalaya, Manipur, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Puducherry, Tripura.

NeVA project has been sanctioned for Punjab, Odisha, Bihar (both Assembly and Council) and Nagaland.



