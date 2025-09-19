High Drama Outside Odisha Assembly After Woman Attempts To Gatecrash

A high-drama protest unfolded outside the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Friday when a woman from Jajpur attempted to storm the premises with a set of demands. Despite heavy security, she tried to march towards the Assembly building, but was quickly restrained by police.

The protester, identified as Saraswati, was detained after she attempted to enter the Assembly complex to press her grievances. She alleged that her vehicle had been forcibly sold under coercion and claimed that her repeated complaints filed through the Chief Minister's grievance cell had gone unresolved.

According to reports, Saraswati had earlier met both the Police Commissioner and the Director General of Police to raise her concerns. She claimed that the issue originated during the tenure of the previous BJD government, and despite multiple complaints at the time, no action was taken. She further alleged that the ruling-BJP government and police authorities were also not taking her grievance seriously.

Following her march towards the Assembly, Capital Police detained Saraswati and are currently questioning her to assess the situation.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar)