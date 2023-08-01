Nuh Violence: Schools, Colleges In Gurugram To Remain Closed Today

Nuh Violence: Police said that legal action is being taken against those were involved in violence.

All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres will remain closed on Tuesday in Haryana's Gurugram, District Information and Public Relations Officer, Gurugram stated on Monday.

The order has been issued by District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav.

This came in the wake of clashes between two groups on Monday.

Two home guards were shot dead and about a dozen policemen were injured after a clash broke out between two groups in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday, the police officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj and Gursevak who were deployed at Khedali Daula police station.

As per the police, the policemen, who were injured in the clashes between two communities in Haryana's Nuh, have been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

Police said the mob attacked the police teams when they were marching towards Mewat from Gurugram.

Mobile internet services have been suspended temporarily in the Nuh district of Haryana.

Speaking about the incident Nuh acting SP Narender Bijarniya says, "Today's incident is unfortunate. The situation in Nuh is under control. Legal action is being taken against those responsible. Some (police) force members have also suffered injuries. The clash broke out during the Shobha Yatra & the reason behind the incident is being analysed. Some people have been arrested. Internet services have been suspended..."

Nuh Deputy Commissioner appealed to all to maintain peace and informed that all stranded people have been rescued.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar says, "Police are investigating the matter. Internet services have been suspended for 3 days. Section 144 has been imposed in the district. Curfew orders have been given...We appeal to all to maintain peace. All stranded people have been rescued... 1 casualty has been reported. The situation is normal now and curfew has been imposed in the district...".

Suspension of the internet services will continue in Nuh district till August 2.

The Haryana Government, in an official notification, has said that the order has been taken to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms.

"In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, Home Secretary, Haryana do order the suspension of the mobile internet services and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of district Nuh of Haryana State," the order said.

It further said that all telecom service providers of Haryana are directed to ensure the compliance of this order.

