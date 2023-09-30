Nuh Violence Accused Congress MLA Gets Bail, To Be In Jail In Other Cases

Haryana Communal Violence: Mamman Khan was arrested on September 15 (File)

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested in connection with the July 31 violence in Haryana's Nuh, was granted bail in two cases by a court today, the police said. However, the MLA will remain in jail since he is yet to get relief in the two other cases connected to the violence.

The court will hear his bail plea on October 3, they added.

After hearing both sides today, Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Duggal reserved his order on the Congress MLA's bail plea till 4 pm.

"The court granted bail to the Congress leader in FIR numbers 149, and 150, but Khan has not yet got bail in FIRs 137, and 148 of Nagina police station. Due to this, he will have to remain in jail for now and the next hearing on the bail is fixed for October 3," his counsel Tahir Hussain Dewla said.

The allegations of the special investigation team are baseless, the lawyer said, adding that the MLA should get bail.

Prosecution advocate Surendra Kumar said that enough evidence has been found against the MLA during the investigation.

The accused did not cooperate with the investigation even during the remand period, Mr Kumar alleged.

A religious procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed in the incident and the ensuing communal violence. A cleric was killed in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.

The Congress's Haryana unit had alleged that its MLA was arrested due to a "political witch-hunt" and demanded a judicial probe into the violence under the supervision of a High Court judge.

Mamman Khan was arrested on September 15.