'Fake': Ajit Doval Didn't Write Letter Praising Kumbh Efforts, Say Officials

A letter circulating on social media suggesting that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has appreciated the Uttarakhand government officials for successfully organising the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar is "fake", government officials said on Tuesday.

"The letter is fake and the NSA has not written any such letter," said the government officials.

In the purported letter addressed to the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, Ajit Doval compliments him "in handling the situation during Kumbh Mela".

The "fake" letter ends by saying that his efforts for the successful conduct of Kumbh Mela would ensure a religious atmosphere, help to maintain order and promote Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideology in the future as well.

Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India -- Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj, and Ujjain. In normal circumstances, Kumbh continues for nearly four months but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to one month.