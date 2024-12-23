Not Taj Mahal Replica, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Says 'We Gift These...'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was participating in Rudrabhishek programme in Sehore district.

Participating in Rudrabhishek programme in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, now Indians don't need to have to give the Taj Mahal (replica) to foreign guests anymore instead we gift Geeta, Ramayan, Mahabharat, and the holy texts of Sanatan dharma.

Mr Yadav was speaking at Jarrapur village under Budhni Tehsil of the district when he said, "India has gained respect on international level and it feels good that we don't have to give the Taj Mahal (replica) to foreign guests anymore, we gift them the Geeta, Ramayan, Mahabharat, the holy texts of Sanatan dharma..."

Mr Yadav's statement came while he was assuring saints of providing permanent space in Ujjain for the construction of Dharamshala, halls for religious gatherings and other infrastructure for religious purposes.

Mr Yadav also said that the government is going to give "legal permission" for the same.

Earlier on Saturday, CM also performed the bhoomi pujan of an IT Park worth Rs46 crores in Ujjain, underlining the state government's commitment to fostering industrial and technological growth.

Sharing the development on social media X (formerly known as X), the Chief Minister said, "Our endeavour is to pave the way for industrial development by creating favourable conditions for investment in Madhya Pradesh, along with promoting technology and innovation through entrepreneurship, thereby increasing employment opportunities in the field of technology."

Meanwhile, addressing the Yuva Udyami Manch Summit 2024, CM highlighted his government's achievements in promoting investment in the state.

"Ever since our government was formed, we have made efforts to encourage investments by making sure that our investor summits are available even at the smallest level... In metros, we organised roadshows to promote the businesses of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

