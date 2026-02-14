<i>Ramayana</i> Producer Says Hollywood 'Didn't Have An Appreciation For Our Industry And History': "It Kept Frustrating Me"

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra recently opened up about how the film was a product of frustration, so that Indian films are showcased in a way that they have never been. He highlighted the lack of appreciation in the West for Indian films, culture, and history.

What's Happening

Namit Malhotra, who has headed DNEG, the VFX studio also credited for several Oscar-winning films, opened up at an ET Now event recently about how the West never had any representation of Indian culture and history.

He said, "When I went to Hollywood, I saw that we had no real presence. They didn't have any representation of our history or culture. I've spent the last two decades really trying to establish a foothold in Hollywood, and unlike other American industries like finance and medicine, where Indians have had success, they didn't have an appreciation for our industry, our history, or culture."

"It kept frustrating me through this lens of an emerging country, whether it was Slumdog Millionaire. We were always the victim. That always troubled me. I always thought we needed to show who we are, where we come from, and the richness of our history, in a way the world has never seen before. That really became the genesis of why Ramayana is the perfect story of our history that can be presented and shown to the world with pride," added Namit Malhotra.

About Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is shaping up to be one of India's biggest cinematic spectacles. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The supporting cast also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, and Arun Govil.

Ramayana is a two-part live-action epic inspired by ancient Indian mythology. The first installment is set to hit theatres worldwide during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in Diwali 2027.

Backed by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana reportedly carries a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. Expect blockbuster VFX and a music score by Hans Zimmer & AR Rahman.