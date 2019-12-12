'Not Primitive India', Says Kamal Haasan On Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Kamal Haasan says the Bill is stupid to attempt to make India a country for one sect. (File)

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan on Wednesday criticised the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 (CAB) terming it as a "stupid attempt" to make India a country for one sect.

"It is stupid to attempt to make India a country for one sect. Young India will reject such plans soon. It is not primitive India for your old plans," he said in a statement on the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The MNM leader further said: "We have a duty to amend the Constitution if there was any error, but to attempt to amend a flawless Constitution is a betrayal. The Centre's law and plan are akin to a crime of attempting surgery on a healthy person. Those who attempted and failed are trying again."

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lok Sabha where 391 members were present and voting.

The Bill has been tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

It seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.