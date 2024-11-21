Not Planned But Perfect: Karnataka Senior Cop On Maoist's Encounter

Karnataka Internal Security Division DGP Pronab Mohanty.

Karnataka Internal Security Division DGP Pronab Mohanty on Wednesday said that the encounter with Moaist Vikram Gowda was not planned but perfect.

Addressing media in the Udupi district after visiting the encounter spot in Hebri police station limits, Mohanty said that there was an exchange of fire at 6 PM on Monday, adding that there are two to three houses in the forest area and the encounter was carried out in the confrontation between the police and Maoists.

"There shall not be any doubt regarding the encounter. The encounter was not carried out after planning. This is a perfect encounter. The forces have found a machine gun, pistol and knife with Vikram Gowda. Vikram Gowda had not made any written submission for his surrender. This is not a fake encounter. When the gunshots were fired it was almost dark and the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) did not have information on how many were accompanying Vikram Gowda," he said.

He said that the combing operations are carried out in the forest region and villages.

"It is not our job to vacate people from the houses. Vikram Gowda had many cases against him. He was the most wanted Maoist movement leader. Our aim is not to carry out encounters but to get the surrenders of Maoists. There are hundreds of ways to surrender. The surrender package and rehabilitation packages are available and Maoists can use them to lay down their arms and come to the mainstream," he said.

He added: "We have got a recent photograph of Vikram Gowda. ANF has all documentary proofs and Vikram Gowda was identified immediately after the encounter. There is no question of denying his identity."

He said that Vikram Gowda also possessed three weapons. "His gun was capable of firing 50 to 60 bullets at once if triggered, he also had a knife and 3 MM Pistol," he said.

Karnataka Police had killed one of the most wanted Maoist leaders of South India, Vikram Gowda, in an encounter in the Kabbinale forest region in Udupi district on Monday evening.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)