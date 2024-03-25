'Not Intact On Earth': Himanta Biswa Sarma Attacks Opposition Alliance

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a jibe at the INDI alliance, said that the bloc is intact, not on Earth, but in the Moon and Sun.

His statement comes after the Congress party recently said that the INDIA bloc would cross the halfway mark of 272 in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

"The INDI alliance is intact, not on Earth, but perhaps in the Moon and Sun. On Earth, we have not seen the presence of many parties, such as TMC and Janta Dal United. So, with our normal eyes, we cannot see the INDI alliance. However, it might exist in the Sun or the Moon, which we cannot see with our naked eyes," said the Assam Chief Minister.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that the Assamese and Indian people will fight the upcoming elections with confidence and a clear sense of identity. He emphasised that they will not be on the defensive but will participate freely and wholeheartedly.

"Assamese and Indian people will not fight this election from a defensive position. We'll fight the election with a free mind that we have no crisis of identity as of now. Of course, after 20 years, it is a different matter. So this will be an election where Assamese people will join this election with a completely free mind," he said.

Assam, a significant northeastern Indian state, is divided into 14 Lok Sabha constituencies. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Assam are scheduled to take place in three stages, with polling days set for April 19, April 26, and May 7.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each. During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat.

