'Not Here To Speak My Mann Ki Baat': Rahul Gandhi's Jibe At PM In Dubai

In Dubai, Rahul Gandhi said his party is aware of the difficulties faced by Indian labourers.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" in Dubai on Friday, saying that that he wants to listen to problems of the Indian workers there instead of telling his "mann ki baat (matters of the mind)".

"Main yahan apne mann ki baat kahne nahi aaya hun..main yayan aapke mann ki baat sunane aaya hun (I have not come here to speak my mind, I have come to listen to your heart)," he said in his address at the Jabel Ali labour colony.

He was referring to PM Modi's radio broadcast "Mann Ki Baat" where he addresses the nation on various issues.

Since the last few days, Rahul Gandhi, on Twitter, has been attacking the prime minister and the government especially over the Rafale jet deal.

Rahul Gandhi, who is in the UAE, was welcomed by the Indian community at the Dubai airport on Thursday. He praised the Indian workers in Dubai for making the country proud by their hard work in the UAE.

"You have illuminated the names of every religion, every state and every caste," he said.

He said his party is aware of the difficulties faced by the labourers and wants to help them. "We want to talk to you," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also met with the business leaders in the country. A construction worker from Jabel Ali labour colony said he wants to see Mr Gandhi leading India with compassion and care for all Indians. Mr Gandhi is also set to meet some UAE ministers during his two-day visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The Congress chief would also be the "official chief guest" at the ''Indo-Arab cultural programme'' at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

(With inputs from PTI)