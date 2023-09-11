'Not Even A Square Inch Of Land Occupied By China': Ladakh Lt Governor

The armed forces are prepared for any eventuality, Ladakh's Lietenant Governor said (Representational)

Not even one square inch of Indian land has been occupied by China, Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd.) asserted today, adding that the armed forces are prepared to give "a bloody nose" to anyone engaging in any misadventure.

Asked about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remark on China occupying a large chunk of land in Ladakh, he said, "I won't comment on anybody's statement. But I will state facts because I have seen for myself that, on the ground, China has not occupied not even a square inch of land."

"Whatever happened in 1962 is immaterial. Today we are in possession of our land to the last inch," he said.

Responding to reporters, the Lt Governor said, "Our armed forces are prepared for any eventuality. And, God forbid, if the balloon goes up, people will get a bloody nose from us."

The morale of the troops is very, very high, he said.

"Their intent is to defend every square inch of land. Nobody can dare to come toward India with any design to have a foothold here. I think the credit goes to the great leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Asked if weapons have been identified and procured to be deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) to boost security, he said it is being done.

"... When I was commissioned in the Army in 1961, there was nothing indigenous in my battalion. Our rifles, .303 small arms were made in Birmingham. The watch we got was made in Switzerland. Today, there is nothing that is not indigenous," he added.