'Not Bringing Emergency': Amit Shah's Jibe At Congress During Delhi Bill Debate

Amit Shah said that the Delhi Bill doesn't violate the Supreme Court order.

Amid a discussion on the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha ahead of its passage, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lashed out at the Congress, reminding them that the government was not making amendments to the Constitution to "impose (another) Emergency" in the country.

The Parliament on Monday passed the Bill that empowers the Lieutenant Governor to control Group A services in Delhi, including on matters relating to appointments, transfers and postings. The Bill was passed after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

The Bill seeking to replace the Ordinance brought earlier by the Centre will now be sent to President Murmu to be signed into law.

"We are making amendments to the Constitution but they are not for imposing another Emergency. The Congress has no right to speak on democracy," Amit Shah said during his reply amid the debate on NCTD (Amendment) Bill in the Upper House on Monday.

While speaking on the Delhi Services Bill, the Union Home Minister said he was also ready for a discussion on Manipur situation, adding that the Centre had nothing to hide.

He added that if the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, was willing to hold a discussion on Manipur on August 11 then he, too, was ready.

Speaking on the Bill, Mr Shah said the Constitution empowers the Parliament to enact laws for the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

He said the Bill doesn't violate the Supreme Court order, as its sole objective is to ensure a corruption-free administration in Delhi.

He said during previous governments of the BJP and the Congress in Delhi, there were never any fights over transfer postings in Delhi and no any chief minister had any problem (with the control of Services). In 2015, a party came to power after an 'andolan' (movement).

Some people said the Centre wants to wrest power from the Delhi administration. However, we don't need to do that as the people of India have given us the power and the right (to make laws pertaining to Delhi)," he said.

Mr Shah added that two Rajya Sabha members (BJD's Sasmit Patra and the BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi) alleged they have not signed the motion (to be part of a select committee) moved by AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

"Now it is a matter of investigation how the motion was signed," Mr Shah said in Rajya Sabha during the discussion on the Delhi Services Bill.

The Opposition sought division after almost eight-hour debate on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which was moved for passage in the House earlier, on Monday by Amit Shah.

Parties in I.N.D.I.A alliance opposed the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha last week.

The voting was held through paper slips owing to a mechanical snag in the automatic vote recording machine. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced the result of division, saying,

"Subject to correction, it is 131 Ayes and 102 Noes."

Thirty-four MPs parties took part in the debate on the Bill.

The Bill establishes the National Capital Civil Services authority, which consists of the chief minister, chief secretary of Delhi, and the

Principal Home Secretary of Delhi.

The authority will make recommendations to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) regarding transfers and postings of officials and disciplinary matters. The Bill empowers the L-G to exercise his sole discretion on several matters, including those recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority, and the summoning, prorogation and dissolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

It authorises department secretaries to bring to the notice of the L-G, the chief minister and the chief secretary any matter that may lead to a controversy involving the Delhi government and the Centre.

