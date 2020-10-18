'Not All Decisions' Can Be Taken Virtually: BJP On Maharashtra Floods

BJP leader Chandrakant Patil says a government can be run only by being on the field. (File)

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is venturing out of his house now as he is continuously being criticised by the opposition party for not going out due to the pandemic.

Mr Thackeray is scheduled to visit the flood-affected areas in Solapur district on Monday.

"A government can be run only by being on the field as it helps in quick decision-making. Not all decisions can be taken through video-conferencing," Mr Patil said.

He said Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis will also undertake a 800-km tour of the flood-hit parts of the state starting Monday.

"We expect financial assistance to be provided expeditiously. A wet drought should be declared. Panchnamas (assessment) are not possible as everything has been destroyed," he said.

Mr Patil criticised the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for demanding central assistance to tackle coronavirus, cyclone and floods.

"What will you do? Do you have an estimate of the damages and losses and have you given a memorandum to the Centre?" he asked.

