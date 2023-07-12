North India Rain Live Updates: More Showers Predicted Across States

North India Rain Live Updates: Several rivers in the region are in spate.

Northwest India saw incessant rainfall over three days from Saturday, with many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording "heavy to extremely heavy" rains.

This has resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks and drains that have massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab

The India Meteorological Department said heavy rain pounded several places in Uttarakhand and adjoining parts of Uttar Pradesh, raising concerns about a further rise in the water level in rivers.

The Yamuna river in Delhi swelled to 207.25 metres and was flowing precariously close to the all-time record level of 207.49 metres reached in 1978, government agencies said on Wednesday.

Here are the Live Updates on North India Rain:

Jul 12, 2023 12:23 (IST) 15 Russian Tourists Stranded In Kasol



Acting DGP of Himachal Pradesh, Satwant Atwal Trivedi, on Tuesday said that 15 Russian tourists were reportedly stranded in Kasol, and Police are trying to establish contact with them.

"We received info from the Russian Embassy that 15 Russian tourists are stranded in Kasol. We are trying to establish contact and once we will be able to contact the tourists we will inform the Embassy about their well-being," said Acting DGP, Satwant Atwal Trivedi.

"The team is deployed everywhere in the state. We are continuously working to ensure the safety of the people. We have set up four lines and trying to contact people across the country to inform them about their families. 200 people have been contacted since morning and their family has been informed about their well-being. We are also contacting the embassies," she said further.

Jul 12, 2023 12:22 (IST) Kedarnath Dham Yatra Stopped Due To Heavy Rain



The Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped at Uttarakhand's Sonprayag and Gaurikund due to continuous heavy rain, informed officials on Wednesday.

In view of the safety of the passengers, the district administration stopped the passengers at Sonprayag and Gaurikund due to continuous bad weather.

Due to rain, four state roads and 10 link roads are closed due to debris. Due to heavy rains, Mandakini and Alaknanda rivers are in spate, the officials said.

Jul 12, 2023 12:21 (IST) Incessant Rain, Flash Floods Ravage Manali



Incessant rain, which has led to flash floods and landslides, has caused significant damage in Himachal Pradesh's Manali.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the flash floods have damaged the national highway and disrupted water and electricity supply.