Arvind Kejriwal's SOS To Centre As Yamuna Flows At All-Time High

The Delhi Police has imposed restrictions on public gatherings in flood-prone areas.

With River Yamuna's water level in Delhi now at an all-time high amid monsoon fury across north India, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today sought the Centre's intervention.

The Yamuna is currently flowing at a record high of 207.55 metres, surpassing the previous record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

"The Central Water Commission predicts 207.72 meter water level in Yamuna tonite. Not good news for Delhi," Mr Kejriwal wrote on social media.

"There have been no rains in Delhi last 2 days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage. Urge Centre to intervene and ensure that levels in Yamuna don't rise further," he added.

In response to the rising water levels in the Yamuna, Mr Kejriwal called an emergency meeting earlier today. He had previously stated that the Delhi government is prepared to handle any situation caused by the monsoon rains.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has warned that the water level in the Yamuna may rise further to 207.57 metres later today. This would trigger an extreme flood alert in Old Delhi, as the current water level is already above the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

The river exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres Monday night, forcing the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and the closure of the Old Railway Bridge to road and rail traffic.

The Yamuna river basin covers parts Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.