Video: Hundreds Stuck, Aerial Survey Conducted Of Chandrataal In Himachal

The Chief Minister on an aerial survey of Chandrataal in Himachal

All possible options are being explored to evacuate tourists stuck in Himachal Pradesh's Chandrataal since Saturday, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today as his state battles the destruction caused by intense monsoon rains.

Chandrataal is a lake in the Spiti part of the Lahul and Spiti district of the state, a major draw for the tourists.

''These visuals are from Chandra Taal , Lahaul. The tents that you see here are the tourist camps. Due to heavy snowfall and bad weather, it has become very difficult to evacuate them. We are exploring all possible options,'' the Chief Minister posted on Twitter after an aerial survey.

Due to heavy snowfall and bad weather, it has become very difficult to evacuate them. We are exploring all possible options. pic.twitter.com/wU9vsQDoAS — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) July 12, 2023

Television footage showed flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rain, washing away vehicles, demolishing buildings and ripping down bridges in the state, the worst-affected with an estimated loss of Rs 4,000 crore.

Authorities were waiting for a break in the rains to send helicopter missions to rescue about 300 stranded people in areas of Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu.

Road rescue teams are clearing the snow en route Chandrataal.

"In the last two days, the death toll due to monsoon rains has risen to 20 in Himachal Pradesh," said Omkar Sharma, a senior official heading disaster management in the state.

Official data shows monsoon rains across the country in the first week of July have already produced about two percent more rainfall than normal.