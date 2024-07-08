Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Disaster Relief Force Deployed, More Rain Expected Soon

Heavy rains have battered Mumbai with the city recording over 300 mm of rainfall at several places in just six hours from 1 am to 7 am today. Several trains were diverted and many others were cancelled following heavy rains, the Central Railways said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is working to clear waterlogging across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and the Konkan belt. Vikhroli's Veer Savarkar Marg Municipal School and MCMCR Powai saw the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours and over 315 mm of rainfall was recorded. Water-logging was reported from Worli, Buntara Bhavan, in Kurla East, King's Circle area of Mumbai, Dadar and Vidyavihar Railway Station.

Here are the LIVE updates on Mumbai rain: