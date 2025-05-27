Mumbai Gets 106 mm Rain In Last 24 Hours, Heavy Showers Predicted

After being pummelled by heavy downpours at the start of the week, Mumbai witnessed a brief respite on Tuesday morning, with the island city recording an average rainfall of 106 mm in 24 hours, civic officials said.

Public transport services, including suburban trains, were running with minor delays, while the buses of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking and metro services were on, they said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Nariman Point recorded the highest rainfall at 252 mm between 10 pm on May 25 and 11 am on May 26, followed by the BMC headquarters (216 mm) and Colaba pumping station (207 mm).

In 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday, the island city recorded an average of 106 mm rainfall, while the western suburbs received 72 mm and the eastern suburbs 63 mm, the BMC said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rainfall for the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected at isolated places, it was stated.

The IMD had on Monday declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai ahead of its usual arrival date in June, as torrential downpours drenched most parts of the island city in the first half of the day.

The heavy downpour had disrupted life in parts of the city, particularly in south Mumbai. Waterlogging and power supply disruption due to tree or branch fall incidents led to the suspension of suburban train services.

The newly inaugurated Acharya Atre Chowk metro station at Worli Naka was shut after rainwater entered the premises, prompting the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation to halt operations there.

Several low-lying areas in south Mumbai that had seldom witnessed flooding were inundated, including the upscale localities like Peddar Road and Nepean Sea Road.

According to the BMC, a high tide of 4.88 metres is expected at 12.13 pm on Tuesday and another of 4.18 metres at 11.56 pm.

