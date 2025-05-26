Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rainfall on Sunday late night and early Monday has led to severe waterlogging in parts of Mumbai, disrupting traffic and flight and railway operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, intense spells of rain and gusty winds at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai over the next three to four hours.
The southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Sunday, making it the earliest onset of the annual rainfall season over the state in 35 years, the weather department said. The monsoon is expected to advance to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during next three days.
The monsoon arrived over Kerala on Saturday, nearly a week ahead of the usual onset date of June 1.
Here are the Live Updates on weather:
Heavy Rain In Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada District, 5 Tourists Rescued from Waterfall
With continuous heavy rainfall in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada, waterfalls in the region are overflowing with force. At Ergundi Falls, a dangerous situation unfolded as five tourists who had ventured to the top of the waterfall were nearly swept away by sudden water flow.
The tourists had climbed onto rocks at the top of the waterfall when the water level suddenly rose, trapping them. Residents acted swiftly, using ropes to rescue all five individuals safely.
Bengaluru Rain: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Wall Collapses On Her Due To Rain
In Karnataka's Belagavi district, a three-year-old girl died after a wall of her house collapsed due to continuous rain. The three-year-old Keerthila Nagesh Pujari was sleeping when the incident happened. The incident was reported from the Mahalingeshwar Colony of Gokak town, Belagavi district.
The rear wall of the house gave way and collapsed on the child while she was sleeping, leading to her death on the spot. Her four-year-old sister sustained injuries and has been admitted to a local hospital.
The two sisters were sleeping in one room, while their parents were in another. The wall collapsed in the early hours of the morning.
Mumbai Rain: Traffic Movement Slow At King Circle Bridge (Matunga) Due To Water Logging
पाणी साचल्याने किंग सर्कल ब्रिज (माटुंगा) येथे वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 26, 2025
Traffic Movement Is Slow At King Circle Bridge (Matunga) Due To Water Logging#MTPTrafficUpdate
Mumbai Rain: BMC Staff Works Through Rain, Clears Drains, Manholes
Amid heavy rain in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers are out on the roads, clearing drains and manholes. In a series of pictures shared by BMC, sanitation workers were seen sweeping roads and manually removing waste, unclogging drains.
🔹मुंबईत सुरू असलेल्या जोरदार पावसाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर, बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या घनकचरा व्यवस्थापन तसेच इतर अत्यावश्यक सेवा देणाऱ्या विविध विभागातील अधिकारी व कर्मचारी प्रत्यक्ष क्षेत्रावर (on ground) कार्यरत आहेत.— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 26, 2025
🔹पावसाच्या पाण्यासोबत वाहून येणारा कचरा मनुष्य प्रवेशिका… pic.twitter.com/eMpxXwTNfx
Delhi Wakes Up To Light Showers, Orange Alert Issued
An orange alert has been sounded for the national capital, Delhi, with rain and thunderstorms forecast. The orange alert, a part of the IMD's weather warning system, means that residents should be alert and ready for potentially disruptive weather.
Parts of Delhi received light showers early in the morning, with the minimum temperature dropping to 25.2 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Rain, Thunderstorms Impact Flight Operations In Mumbai
#TravelAdvisory— Air India (@airindia) May 26, 2025
Rain and thunderstorms are impacting flight operations in Mumbai.
To ensure a smooth travel experience, we encourage our passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport: https://t.co/6ajUZVdGTe
Heavy Rain Leaves Mumbai Waterlogged, Flight Ops Hit, Trains Running Late
Overnight and continuing morning rain has brought Mumbai to a standstill, leaving several areas of the city waterlogged and disrupting transport and flight services. Many low-lying areas in Kurla, Sion, Dadar, and Parel were largely affected, with visuals showing vehicles moving through the waterlogged streets early today.
Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall and waterlogging in some parts of the city since last week. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged residents of Mumbai not to step out of their homes unless necessary. Additionally, the BMC and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) have identified 96 buildings in the city that are considered dangerous during the rainy season, and around 3,100 residents have been instructed to shift to safer places.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rainfall throughout the day in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts. An 'orange' alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. According to the weather office, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rains with strong winds at a speed of 50-60 km per hour in some districts across Maharashtra in the next three to four hours.
The state administration has appealed to citizens to remain alert.