Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rainfall on Sunday late night and early Monday has led to severe waterlogging in parts of Mumbai, disrupting traffic and flight and railway operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, intense spells of rain and gusty winds at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai over the next three to four hours.

The southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Sunday, making it the earliest onset of the annual rainfall season over the state in 35 years, the weather department said. The monsoon is expected to advance to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during next three days.

The monsoon arrived over Kerala on Saturday, nearly a week ahead of the usual onset date of June 1.

Here are the Live Updates on weather: