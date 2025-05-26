Video: Mumbai's Newly-Inaugurated Worli Metro Station Flooded, Roof Leaks

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Mumbai's Worli underground metro station flooded due to early monsoon. Passengers waded through muddy water as leaks were observed.

The Worli underground metro station in Mumbai was flooded as Monsoon arrived early in the financial capital. Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall, which started last night and continued till morning, resulting in waterlogging in parts of the city and traffic congestion. The visuals from the ground show the Worli underground metro station inundated following incessant rain in Mumbai. The water reached not just the gates of the station but also the platforms, waiting to enter the metro.

Several videos show the platform completely flooded with muddy water. The passengers were seen wading through the water with folded pants and slippers.

In another video, shot from inside the metro, the water was seen dripping down the platform, suggesting a leak in the roof. The cause of the flooding suggests inadequate drainage.

The Services of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli became operational earlier this month, on May 10. The flooding at the newly inaugurated station has raised questions about the infrastructure.

Taking a dig at the situation, a user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "We are idiots. They were serious when they named it Aqua Line."

In another incident, a part of Kemps Corner Road in South Mumbai collapsed, resulting in restricted traffic movement. Kemps Corner is a posh neighborhood in South Mumbai. It's located at the intersection of Breach Candy, Warden Road, Pedder Road, and Nepean Sea Road.

The road has been closed near Warden Collection for all vehicles coming from Kemps Corner towards Mukesh Chowk.

All vehicles have been asked to take a U-turn and drive back towards the Kemps Corner flyover. No vehicle is allowed to go from Kemps Corner towards Nepean Road.

The administration is present on the spot. People have been asked to use the alternate route.

Monsoon Arrives In Maharashtra

The southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Sunday, making it the earliest onset of the annual rainfall season over the state in 35 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over west coast - Kerala, Karnataka, coastal Maharashtra and Goa - during the next seven days, the weather department had said on Sunday. Mumbai is witnessing a light to moderate spell of rainfall since early morning.

According to weather officials, Mumbai's Nariman Point area received 40 mm of rainfall between 6 am and 7 am today, Grant Road received 36 mm, Colaba received 31 mm of rainfall, and Byculla witnessed 21 mm of rainfall. Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs are witnessing light rainfall today, they added. This has affected flight services and train operations in parts of Mumbai. Several airlines including Spice Jet and Air India advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.