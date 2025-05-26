Part Of Road In South Mumbai Collapses, Traffic Movement Restricted

A part of a road in South Mumbai collapsed, resulting in restricted traffic movement. This is a fallout of incessant rain in Mumbai, which started Sunday night and continues right now. The heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas and traffic disruptions.

A part of Mumbai's Kemps Corner Road collapsed on Monday morning amid heavy rain in the financial capital. Kemps Corner is a posh neighborhood in South Mumbai. It's located at the intersection of Breach Candy, Warden Road, Pedder Road, and Nepean Sea Road.

The road has been closed near Warden Collection for all vehicles coming from Kemps Corner towards Mukesh Chowk.

All vehicles have been asked to take a U-turn and drive back towards the Kemps Corner flyover. No vehicle is allowed to go from Kemps Corner towards Nepean Road.

The administration is present on the spot. People have been asked to use the alternate route.

Mumbai Rain: Monsoon Arrives 12 Days Early

The southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Sunday, making it the earliest onset of the annual rainfall season over the state in 35 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over west coast - Kerala, Karnataka, coastal Maharashtra and Goa - during the next seven days, the weather department had said on Sunday.

Mumbai is witnessing a light to moderate spell of rainfall since early morning. According to weather officials, Mumbai's Nariman Point area received 40 mm of rainfall between 6 am and 7 am today, Grant Road received 36 mm, Colaba received 31 mm of rainfall, and Byculla witnessed 21 mm of rainfall. Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs are witnessing light rainfall today, they added.

This has affected flight services and train operations in parts of Mumbai. Several airlines including Spice Jet and Air India advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

"Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected," Spice Jet said.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECYWr0. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 26, 2025

The sea level has increased, prompting the administration to temporarily evacuate the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty and other sea shores. A high tide of 4.75 meters was observed in the sea. These waves are much higher than normal and there is a danger of flooding in the areas situated along the beach.