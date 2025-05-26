In Pics: Waterlogging, Traffic Chaos As Heavy Rain Lashes Mumbai

Overnight heavy rainfall brought the financial capital of India to a standstill.
Heavy rain since last night has brought Mumbai to a standstill, leaving several areas waterlogged and disrupting transport, rail and flight services. Vehicular traffic was affected after low-lying areas, including King's Circle, Mantralaya, Dadar TT East, Parel TT, Kalachowki, Wadala, Hindmata, Kemps Corner, Churchgate, Chinchpokali, and Dadar, witnessed waterlogging.
Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall and waterlogging in some parts of the city since last week. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged residents of Mumbai not to step out of their homes unless necessary.
