In Pics: Waterlogging, Traffic Chaos As Heavy Rain Lashes Mumbai

Heavy rain since last night has brought Mumbai to a standstill, leaving several areas waterlogged and disrupting transport, rail and flight services. Vehicular traffic was affected after low-lying areas, including King's Circle, Mantralaya, Dadar TT East, Parel TT, Kalachowki, Wadala, Hindmata, Kemps Corner, Churchgate, Chinchpokali, and Dadar, witnessed waterlogging.

Massive traffic jam on the Western Express Highway during rainfall in Mumbai.

Photo Credit: PTI

Train services on Harbour line were affected due to waterlogging on the tracks at Masjid station.

A few hours of incessant rain also caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city.

Vehicular traffic was affected after low-lying areas witnessed waterlogging.

Some flights moving to and from Mumbai have been affected due to the rainy weather.

The Mumbai weather office has forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of Mumbai for the next 24 hours.

The intensity of the rain reduced around 10 am, but the sky remained overcast.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall and waterlogging in some parts of the city since last week. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged residents of Mumbai not to step out of their homes unless necessary.