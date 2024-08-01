Schools Shut, Delhi On Red Alert As Rain Fury Continues: Updates

Delhi Rain Updates: Severe waterlogging was witnessed in several places.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced that all schools in the national capital, both government and private, will remain closed today in view of heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that clouds had converged over Delhi from all directions, prompting an advisory for residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening witnessed heavy rain providing relief from the humid weather. However, the downpour resulted in traffic congestion throughout the city.

Waterlogging was reported in several places. Several airlines have issued advisories about flights being diverted or asking passengers to leave early and check the status of their flights.

According to the IMD, intermittent showers are likely in Delhi till August 5.

Aug 01, 2024 07:52 (IST) Delhi Schools To Remain Shut Today After Heavy Rain And Waterlogging

Several houses collapsed in parts of Delhi and one person was reported trapped in Chandni Chowk's Sadar Bazar after the national capital saw heavy rain on Wednesday evening. With the weather office saying that clouds have converged over the city "from all four sectors", at least 10 flights headed to Delhi, including one from Tokyo, were diverted, and vehicles were also stuck on flooded roads in some areas. Read more





Aug 01, 2024 07:51 (IST) The IMD has cautioned that the showers are likely to cause slippery roads, low visibility, traffic disruptions, and localised waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Due to the bad weather, Delhi witnessed 10 flight diversions reported between 7.30 pm and 8pm, according to airport sources.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed near AIIMS after incessant rainfall in the national capital.

Traffic jams were also witnessed in the ITO area of Delhi after rain lashed the city.