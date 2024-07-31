



Breaking News

At Least 10 Flights To Delhi Diverted Amid Heavy Rain, Many Areas Waterlogged

At least 10 flights headed to Delhi were diverted after the national capital saw heavy rain this evening. The weather office said around 7 pm that clouds have converged over the city "from all four sectors" and the rain was expected to last for two hours.

Waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city, bringing back haunting memories of the flooded basement at a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar on Saturday in which three students were killed.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said he has asked all officers to remain alert and address issues in sites prone to waterlogging, including areas where coaching centres are located.

Have cautioned all officers to remain alert in light of the ongoing heavy downpour in Delhi. Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) July 31, 2024

