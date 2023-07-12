Dramatic Video Shows Man Risking His Life To Rescue Dog Stuck In Raging Waters In Chandigarh

The video shows a man holding a dog while trying to climb a ladder.

A video that has been doing the rounds on the internet shows a man rescuing a dog trapped in a flood-like situation under a bridge in Chandigarh. Shared by Chandigarh police on Twitter, the video is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. The internet applauded the man's gesture and for his timely help to the animal.

"Kudos to the team of Fire department assisted by Chandigarh police team, a puppy stranded under Khuda Lahore bridge due to heavy water flow was rescued," they wrote. The department also added a few hashtags in their tweet. They are "#EveryoneIsImportantForUs", "#LetsBringTheChange", and "#WeCareForYou".

The video shows a man holding a dog while trying to climb a ladder. He brings the pooch to safety by carefully climbing the slanted ladder.

See the post here:

Kudos to team of Fire department assisted by Chandigarh police team, a puppy stranded under Khuda Lahore bridge due to heavy water flow was Rescued.#EveryoneIsImportantForUs#LetsBringTheChange#WeCareForYoupic.twitter.com/yHtZuBLgvy — SSP UT Chandigarh (@ssputchandigarh) July 10, 2023

Posted on July 10, the video has racked up nearly 98,000 views on Twitter with an array of comments.

A user wrote, "Good job."

Another user commented, "Brilliant efforts. Saving a life is really important at this point in time."

The third user wrote, "Great job.. God bless you team."

"Hats off to Chandigarh Police," the fourth user wrote.

