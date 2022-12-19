Viral Video: Man Risks Life To Save Dog Stuck In A Dam, Internet Lauds Him

The man can be seen holding a rope on a slide to rescue a dog.

Few people make the effort to support an animal in need by stepping outside of their comfort zone. In a video doing rounds on the internet, a man was seen saving the life of a dog that was stuck in a dam.

The video was shared by Zindagi Gulzar Hai on Twitter. In the video, a man can be seen holding a rope on a slide to rescue a dog. Initially, the dog is seen stranded near a plant because of heavy flowing water. The dog cries for help and later tries to reach the slope where the man is present. After rigorous efforts, the man is finally able to pull the dog to safety.

Watch the video here:

"Your degree is just a piece of paper. Your real education is shown by your behavior," reads the caption of the clip. The video was shared on December 15 and since then, it has amassed over one lakh views and seven thousand likes. Many people thanked and appreciated the man for his bravery and efforts.

One user said, "So heart warming ...god bless the brave n kind man."

"Because of such people, humanity is alive on this earth today." commented another user.

"Human Values," said another person.

"Great work bro," said a fourth user.

A few months ago, a video of a man skipping wedding celebrations to rescue a stray dog clinging to the side of an overflowing river went viral. In the video, the dog is seen standing on his legs on what appears to be a concrete base along an overflowing stream. A man wearing formal attire is seen walking toward the riverside and rescuing the animal. Another person is also seen joining hands in the mission so that he could help and pull up the other man once he successfully brings the canine to safety.

