Noida Schools To Hold Online Classes Till Tuesday Due To Air Pollution

All schools in Noida and Greater Noida were Thursday asked to hold classes online for students up to Class 8 till Tuesday amid alarming levels of pollution in the National Capital Region, according to an official order.

The schools have also been told to hold classes for students of Class 9 to 12 online as far as possible, said the order issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar's District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

Outdoor activities like sports or meetings will stay completely banned in all schools, the order said.

"All schools have been asked to move to online medium for teaching students up to Class 8. They have been asked to switch to the online mode for students of Class 9 to 12 also to the extent possible," Mr Singh said.

"However, no outdoor activities like sports in schools are allowed till November 8," Mr Singh told news agency PTI.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, according to him.

The air quality index on Thursday reached severe levels in Noida and Greater Noida, with thick smog engulfing parts of the western Uttar Pradesh district next to Delhi.

