Budget 2026: Funding Slump For Pollution Control Amid Climate Crisis

India's fight against toxic air just took a hit. The 2026-27 Budget allocated only Rs 1,091 crore to pollution control - down from Rs 1,300 crore last year. This funding gap ignores the reality of a worsening public health emergency and leaves clean-air initiatives under-resourced.

The retreat looks even starker in historical context: last year's Budget Estimate (2024-25) stood at just Rs 854 crore, which was later revised upward to reflect catch-up needs, yet actual spending in 2024-25 collapsed to a shockingly low Rs 16 crore.

Moreover, the Union Budget has provided only a modest increase in funding for India's environmental and climate efforts, even as the country grapples with an escalating frequency of extreme weather events such as heatwaves, floods, cyclones, and severe air pollution episodes.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) received an allocation of Rs 3,759.46 crore for the fiscal year 2026-27. This marks a rise of approximately Rs 278 crore, or about 8 per cent, compared to the 2025-26 Budget Estimate of Rs 3,481.61 crore.

While the percentage hike may seem noteworthy at first glance, experts point out that the overall funding level remains disproportionately low relative to the immense scale of India's climate vulnerabilities, ecological degradation, and international commitments on adaptation and mitigation.

Breaking down the allocations reveals a pattern of incremental adjustments rather than transformative investment.

Capital expenditure has increased from Rs 174.39 crore to Rs 222.80 crore, which could support enhanced infrastructure for research, environmental monitoring, and long-term assets. Revenue expenditure shows only marginal growth, primarily directed toward maintaining existing institutions, regulatory bodies, and ongoing schemes.

Key areas of focus include bolstering institutional and regulatory frameworks. Funding has risen for subordinate offices like the Botanical Survey of India, Zoological Survey of India, and notably the National Green Tribunal (NGT), where higher allocations address the surging volume of environmental litigation and enforcement needs nationwide.

Pollution abatement remains a major priority, with Rs 1,091 crore earmarked for pollution control boards and the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). However, this figure represents a decline from the Rs 1,300 crore in the 2025-26 revised estimates, indicating constrained resources amid persistent air quality crises in urban centers.

In the forestry and wildlife sector, signals are mixed. The National Mission for a Green India has been allocated Rs 212.50 crore - a notable uptick from the previous year's revised low of Rs 95.7 crore but still falling short of more ambitious past targets.

Funding for Project Tiger and Project Elephant stays steady at Rs 290 crore, while wildlife habitat initiatives see only limited expansion.

This restrained approach comes against a backdrop of intensifying climate pressures. Recent years have seen a sharp rise in extreme weather incidents, with reports documenting hundreds of events annually leading to significant loss of life, agricultural damage, and economic strain. India ranks among the most vulnerable nations globally to such risks, with floods, heatwaves, and cyclones becoming more frequent and severe, overburdening state and local response mechanisms.

Experts say India's national pledges - including land restoration, forest expansion, improved air and water quality, and enhanced climate resilience - demand far more robust financing.

The Budget's modest bump largely restores deferred expenditures from previous years rather than injecting fresh momentum.