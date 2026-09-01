Noida Rape Case: Bus Had 12 Challans Since April, 9 Issued In July Alone

The sleeper bus in which a 16-year-old from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped after the driver and conductor offered her a lift amid heavy rain in the Delhi-National Capital region had collected nine challans in 23 days in July, show documents accessed by NDTV.

NDTV has the exclusive copies of all the challans, with speeding being the main offence in majority of the cases.

According to records, the bus was registered in Firozabad RTO office on April 28.

The following month, on May 12, challans for speeding were issued at two locations on the Yamuna Expressway, including milestone 72. A fine of Rs 4,000 was imposed in both cases.

In June, it faced another challan in Noida's Sector 168 for changing lanes without using the indicator.

Nine traffic challans, totalling Rs 56,000, were issued to the bus in just 23 days during the journey from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi in July.

Here's a list of challans in July:

July 1 - Speeding on Yamuna Expressway, Milestone 72, fine of Rs 4,000

July 3 - Challan for speeding on the National Highway in Garhi Rami, Etmadpur

July 4 - Speeding again on Yamuna Expressway, fine of Rs 4,000

July 5 - Challan for speeding on Yamuna Expressway

July 6 - Challan for speeding again at the same place

July 8 - Challan of Rs 26,000 for breaking traffic rules in Hamirpur

July 11 - Challan for speeding on Yamuna Expressway

July 15 - Speeding challan issued near Akshardham temple in Delhi

July 23 - Once again challan issued for spending

The number of challans issued has risen sharply in recent years, with experts pointing to structural changes. Camera coverage has expanded to more junctions and roads, and automated detection catches a far higher share of violations than the manual system ever could.

After the teenage girl was gang-raped on the moving bus in Noida, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the city government plans to link the GPS systems of buses entering Delhi from neighbouring states with the relevant Delhi government department's system.

"The Delhi government would hold discussions with neighbouring states to strengthen further the safety of women and children travelling by buses to and from the national Capital," Rekha Gupta said.

The 16-year-old Class 11 student from Mainpuri in UP was abandoned near Kashmere Gate after being gang-raped, police said.

After the victim reported the assault to police, authorities traced and seized the sleeper bus for forensic analysis and arrested both suspects.

The crime, which brought back painful memories of the 2012 gangrape and murder in Delhi known as the Nirbhaya case, took place on the night of August 4.

Upset after being scolded by her mother, the girl left home and boarded a bus for Noida Sector 63, where her cousin lives, police said.

According to police, she mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida amid heavy rain around 9 pm and later boarded the bus after its conductor allegedly told her that it was headed towards Sector 63.

The police are now preparing to file a chargesheet in the case.