Noida International Airport Likely To Connect These 10 Destinations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport on March 28. Flight operations are expected to begin a few weeks after the formal launch.

While airlines are yet to announce official schedules, media reports suggest that flights to around 10 major cities could begin within 45 days of the inauguration. Passengers planning to travel from the airport have been advised to wait for the official booking window to open.

Which Cities May Get Direct Flights

There is no official confirmation yet on routes, but initial operations are likely to focus on high-demand metro cities. According to reports, direct flights may start to cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Goa and Jaipur.

When Will Ticket Booking Start

No official announcement has been made regarding ticket bookings. However, reports indicate that booking windows may open 2 to 4 weeks before flight operations begin.

Which Airlines May Operate

In the first phase, three major airlines are likely to begin services from the airport:

IndiGo

Akasa Air

Air India Express

Their entry is expected to provide both domestic and international connectivity options for passengers.