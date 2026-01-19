Big Action In Techie Drowning Case: Top Noida Official Removed, SIT Formed

Following the death of a 27-year-old software engineer whose car plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Noida's Sector 150, the Noida Authority CEO M Lokesh has been removed from his post.

Yuvraj Mehta, the 27-year-old engineer who drowned in a Noida ditch late on Friday, suffocated to death under water and also suffered a cardiac arrest, leading to his death.

The victim's father, Raj Kumar Mehta, alleged negligence by local authorities and demanded that accountability be set in this case so that "no one else loses their son like this" in future.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an SIT probe into the accident.

"The team has been asked to conduct a detailed investigation and submit its report to the chief minister within five days," according to an official statement.

Police said the engineer, who worked with a Gurugram-based company, was returning home from work when the accident occurred amid dense fog.

A witness, a delivery agent, claimed that rescue efforts were delayed and suggested that the engineer could have survived if action had been taken more promptly. Residents staged protests, alleging inadequate barricading and a lack of reflectors at the accident-prone site.

Police have also registered a case against two builders, MJ Wishtown Planner Limited and Lotus Green Construction Private Limited, on a complaint by the victim's family, while denying negligence in the rescue operation.

Following protests, the Noida Authority has installed barricades at the spot.