Bengaluru Techie Uses AI To Catch Cook At Rs 4,800 Salary Stealing Fruits

AI has increasingly seeped into our everyday lives, and a Bengaluru techie has now taken kitchen surveillance to a whole new level. After suspecting that his cook was stealing fruits, he deployed his 'AI roommate' in the kitchen - and the system caught her "red-handed". Instead of watching hours of CCTV footage, the AI tool, connected to a home camera, provides detailed written updates of every movement, along with analysis.

Explaining how the tool works, the man wrote on X, "It monitors the kitchen when she's cooking and pings me the moment she takes anything. Sends me a weekly report. I also trained it to check if she washes her hands before cooking and cleans the slabs once done."

According to him, the AI roommate caught the cook stealing fruits twice in the same week, after which he fired her.

Screenshots of his conversation with the AI reveal how minutely it tracked the cook's actions. In one log, it noted, "She came in at 7:12 PM. First thing she did was open the fridge - not to check what to cook. Just stood there for a bit, took 2 apples, put them in her bag. Then started cooking."

The tool also monitored how hygienically she prepared meals. One update pointed out that she "touched the dustbin lid, scratched her nose, then rolled your chapati with the same hands."

In another conversation, the man requested a weekly report on the cook's behaviour. The AI summarised her alleged thefts in detail, "This week - 4 fridge visits before starting to cook. 3 apples gone, banana from Tuesday missing, caught her eating your blueberries on Thursday - 6-7 of them, standing at the fridge."

The AI also commented on her cleaning habits, noting that while she wiped the kitchen slab daily, she only cleaned the visible parts. The "area behind the stove hasn't been touched since Monday," it added.

The report concluded by reminding the techie of her monthly charges, "She bills 4800 a month for this. Just putting that out there."

my cook was stealing fruits from my fridge so i deployed my ai roommate in the kitchen and it caught her red handed 👩‍🍳



it monitors the kitchen when she's cooking and pings me the moment she takes anything. sends me weekly report. i also trained it to check if she washes her… pic.twitter.com/wnyzXttkVm — Pankaj (@the2ndfloorguy) March 1, 2026

The man's use of AI at home has sparked a mix of amusement, concern and curiosity on social media:

"Next, you would be tracking how many perfect round rotis she makes in a week? Hahaha... kidding. I love how you are experimenting with various projects," one wrote.

Another commented, "Good luck then, you'll never retain a cook more than a week now."

One remarked, "AI is literally in everything these days. It's getting scary but still impressive."

"Monitoring hand-washing and cleanup is impressive. Fascinating to see AI becoming a tool for everyday life," another chimed in. An X user reflected, "Why can't the same tech be implemented in ATMs or bus stops to detect unusual activity and alert authorities?"

The techie also revealed that he plans to upgrade the system: "Next, I'll add gas detection and idle time tracking. A lot more to build. Tbh it's not a great version, it's early and rough, but it's already catching things I never would have noticed."

Explaining the underlying technology, he shared, "Using Claude Haiku 4.5 as the vision model. Moving it to a local model on my RasPi soon, so it runs fully offline. I run face detection locally and blur it before hitting LLM."