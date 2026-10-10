Noida Authority Approves Revised Master Layout Plan For Sports City Project

The Noida Authority has approved a revised master layout plan for the Sports City project in Sector 150, with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) vetting the proposed sports facilities, while four projects have received conditional occupancy certificates after clearing their outstanding dues, an official said on Friday.

The revised master layout plan was approved following the Authority's board meetings on January 3 and April 6 this year, with the formal approval letter issued on May 6. The proposal was submitted by the project developer on January 2 along with the prescribed fee under the Sports City scheme.

"Before approving the revised master plan, the Authority issued a public notice on February 11 inviting objections and suggestions. The notice was published in two national newspapers and uploaded on the Authority's website. The objections received were examined and addressed before the plan was approved," the official said.

The revised plan retains 70 per cent of the total project area for sports, recreational and related facilities, institutional uses and open spaces.

Residential development will account for 29.5 per cent of the area, while commercial use has been restricted to 0.5 per cent, the official said.

"The sports facilities have been planned on the basis of the observations and suggestions of the architectural consultant, Skyline Architectural Consultant, Lucknow. The drawings were subsequently vetted by the Sports Authority of India through its report dated June 10, 2026," the official said.

The Authority has also approved the building plan for plot SC-02/G in Sector 150 on June 9, while building plans for other plots are being processed.

The project has around 8,000 homebuyers awaiting progress on their investments. The Noida Authority recently filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court apprising it of the compliances undertaken in the project, amid ongoing judicial scrutiny over its development and the protection of homebuyers' interests.

On the financial front, the developer, its subsidiary companies and consortium members deposited 20 per cent of the outstanding dues within two months of the approval of the revised master layout plan. The Authority has retained a first charge and lien over 20 per cent of the units as security against the pending dues.

The official said four projects had received conditional occupancy certificates after payment of 100 per cent of their outstanding dues. These are Brick Rise Developers Pvt Ltd (SC-02/H&I), Ace Infracity Developers Pvt Ltd (SC-02/F), Land Kart Builders Pvt Ltd (SC-02/A-1) and Samridhi Infra Square Pvt Ltd (SC-02/D).

"The resolution plan has been implemented to facilitate the development of Sports City while protecting the interests of thousands of homebuyers who have invested in the project," the official said.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Accounts Committee (PAC), after examining records and documents furnished by the Authority in connection with the Comptroller and Auditor General's report, disposed of all CAG observations relating to Sports City at its meeting on August 29, 2024. It also directed the Authority to remove the ban on development imposed by its board in January 2021 and ensure that the project progressed, the official added.

Noida's Sports City project in Sector 150 has faced legal scrutiny over alleged irregularities in land allotment and delays in developing mandatory sports facilities. The project has also come under the Supreme Court's scrutiny over its revival, compliance with stipulated requirements and protection of homebuyers' interests.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)