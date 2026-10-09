Tesla Announces Noida Experience Centre, Expanding India Presence

Tesla is adding a third sales location in the National Capital Region with a new Experience Centre at Skymark One, Sector 98, Noida. Announced on October 9, the centre will let visitors view the company's vehicles, arrange test drives and place orders. Tesla has not yet shared an opening date.

The Noida site follows the company's centres in Aerocity, Delhi, and on Sohna Road in Gurugram. It is intended to serve customers in Noida and the wider NCR, though its role will be limited to retail rather than vehicle servicing or repairs.

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Tesla Model Y Line-Up

Tesla's India range includes the Model Y Premium RWD and the Model Y L. The five-seat Model Y Premium RWD has power-folding seats and up to 2,138 litres of storage space. Tesla quotes a 0-100 kmph time of 5.9 seconds and a WLTP range of up to 500 km.

The Model Y L is an all-wheel-drive SUV with three rows and seating for six. Its stated WLTP range is up to 681 km, while the company quotes a 0-100 kmph time of 5.0 seconds and cargo capacity of up to 2,539 litres.

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Both vehicles receive features through over-the-air software updates. These include access to Grok, Tesla's AI assistant, which is available in several Indian languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu and Kannada.

Charging And Service Access

Although the new Noida Experience Centre will handle retail, Tesla says customers in the region can use charging locations at Aerocity in New Delhi, Sohna Road in Gurugram, One Horizon on Golf Course Road and Nexus Select Citywalk in Saket.

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The company also lists two Tesla-approved collision centres serving the NCR: one in Sector 18, Sarhol, Gurugram, and another on Shivaji Marg in Moti Nagar, Delhi. Tesla says these facilities provide genuine parts, trained technicians, software-aware diagnostics, and repairs to its standards.