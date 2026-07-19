No Warning Sign, Delhi Woman Killed As Concrete Slab Machine Falls On Her

A 45-year-old woman was killed on Sunday in the Begumpur area after a heavy concrete slab-lifting machine being used at an under-construction building fell on her as she stepped out of her house to buy milk for breakfast, police said.

The victim, Manju, was passing by the site when the machine suddenly collapsed, killing her on the spot, they said.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the accident could have been avoided if the building owner had implemented basic safety measures, including barricades, warning signs and arrangements to protect pedestrians at the site.

After receiving information, police reached the spot, shifted the body for post-mortem and initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.

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