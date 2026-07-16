Man Beats Mother, 65, To Death After Argument In Indore, Arrested

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating his 60-year-old mother to death following a domestic dispute at their house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police officer said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the family's residence in Niranjanpur Basti under the jurisdiction of Lasudia police station in the district on Wednesday.

According to police, the dispute erupted after the victim, identified as Geeta Bai, objected to her son, Akash, allegedly bringing another woman to the house while his wife was staying at her maternal home.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Zone 2), Amrendra Singh told ANI, "Geeta Bai and her son, Akash, were at home when a dispute arose. The conflict stemmed from the fact that Akash had brought another woman into the house after his wife had left for her maternal home. When his mother, Geeta Bai, objected to this, an altercation ensued during which Akash beat her with his hands and fists; she subsequently passed away after being taken to the hospital."

Upon receiving information about the incident, police registered a case at Lasudia police station under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested the accused.

"Lasudia police have registered a case of murder against the accused son under section 103 (punishment for murder) of the BNS. Prima facie, based on the accounts of neighbours who arrived at the scene and intervened to separate them, a case of murder was established, and the accused--her son Akash--has been arrested. The entire family resides in the Niranjanpur settlement and they all work as laborers and live together in the same house," the officer said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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