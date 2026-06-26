Couple Found Dead Inside Car In Madhya Pradesh, 3 Phones Found 50 Feet Away

A couple was found dead inside a parked car with a gunshot wound and burn injuries in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar on Thursday, as the police are investigating both murder and suicide angles in the case.

The man, identified as Ritik Soni, was sitting in the driver's seat and had a bullet wound to his head and burn marks on his face. While the woman, Muskan, was seated beside him with her throat slit. Both were residents of Ashoknagar, officials said.

According to the police, Muskan's family informed that she had left her home on Wednesday afternoon to go to the gym, but she did not return. After unsuccessful attempts to contact her, the family filed a missing person complaint at the Kotwali police station. Rittick's family, on the other hand, told the police that he had returned to Ashoknagar from Indore around 15 days ago.

"When I reached the spot early in the morning, my son's body was inside the car," Rittick's father, Rakesh Soni, said, while demanding a fair and impartial probe.

Police said forensic experts were called to the scene and evidence was collected. A pistol, a blood-stained axe and a cutter were recovered from inside the vehicle. Three mobile phones were also found lying nearly 50 feet away from the car.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple had previously worked together in a private company in Indore, a link that police are examining closely.

"We are questioning relatives and investigating all possible angles. The exact sequence of events will become clear after the post-mortem and forensic reports," an official said.