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3 Electrocuted During Muharram Procession In Madhya Pradesh

Three died and ten were injured after a Tazia procession collided with a power line in Ratlam district.

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3 Electrocuted During Muharram Procession In Madhya Pradesh
Eyewitnesses said that the Tazia collided with a power line. (Representational Image)
  • Three people died and 10 were injured in a Tazia procession accident in Ratlam district
  • The incident occurred at 11.15 pm in Hatnara village under Pipaluda police station area
  • The Tazia collided with a high-tension power line during the Muharram procession
What caused the Tazia to hit the power line?
Ratlam:

Three people were killed and 10 injured when a Tazia procession being taken out on the occasion of Muharram collided with a high-tension power line in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh on late Thursday night, officials said.

The incident took place at 11.15 pm in Hatnara village under the Pipaluda police station area.

"Three people died in the incident. Investigation is underway," said Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar. The injured were being treated at various hospitals, he added.

Eyewitnesses said that as the procession was passing through Mewati Mohalla, the Tazia collided with a power line. The people carrying it were electrocuted and fell to the ground. Other people nearby were also got affected after coming into contact with them.

Ratlam Medical College official Dr Ravindra Solanki said that three of the injured people brought to the hospital had already died.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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