Now, No VIP Arrangement During Rajasthan Chief Minister's Movement. Here's Why

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will now move like a common man and also stop at red signals as he has decided to give up the VIP movement privileges accorded to him, an official said Wednesday.

However, he will continue to move in the security cover provided to a chief minister, state's police chief U R Sahoo said.

The decision was taken by the chief minister on Wednesday keeping in view the problems faced by the common man and serious patients during VIP movements, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister gave instructions regarding the decision to Director General of Police U R Sahoo on Wednesday.

"There will be no change in the security cover provided to the chief minister. The decision with regard to the arrangement of the VIP movement has been taken considering the traffic problems faced by the common man and patients," DGP Sahoo told PTI.

The spokesperson said the chief minister will also stop at red signals during his movement.

