No Tampering With Aravallis, "Breath" Of Rajasthan: Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma At NDTV Conclave

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said today that the Aravalli mountains are the "breath" of the state, and the current government will not tolerate any interference with this natural heritage.

"We are those people who worship trees, mountains, rivers and I am a devotee of Girirajdhar, Govardhan Giridhari. That is why when this issue came up, I said on the very first day that there will be no tampering with Aravali in Rajasthan," he said at the NDTV Rajasthan Conclave "Rising Rajasthan: Development as well as Heritage."

"Who changed the definition of Aravalli between 2002-03 and 2009? Who granted leases and how many? Who tampered with its existence?" he said.

"I want to make it clear today that this matter is before the Supreme Court... Aravalli is our heritage, our life, our breath. We will not allow any harm to come to it," he added.



