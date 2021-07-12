No Rath Yatra In Jharkhand This Year Due To Covid Situation: Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister has requested people in the state to worship Lord Jagannath at their homes.

Hemant Soren said that Rath Yatra could not be allowed for the second consecutive year as the coronavirus threat is still looming large in the state.

"It pains me to not allow Rath Yatra but many stern steps have to be taken to secure our tomorrow. Celebration of many festivals had to be subdued due to COVID-19. Seek blessings of Lord Jagannath from the safety of your homes," the chief minister said in a statement issued late on Sunday night.

Jharkhand's coronavirus tally stands at 3,46,279, of which 423 are active cases, while 3,40,737 people have recovered from the disease and 5,119 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.