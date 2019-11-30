No Proof Of Infiltration During Citizens List Updation In Assam: BSF

The updated final NRC was released on August 31 this year (File)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said there had been no proof of infiltration from Bangladesh during the NRC updation process in Assam.

The border guards had intensified patrolling along the India-Bangladesh border in the state during the updation process of the National Register of Citizens, BSF Guwahati Frontier Inspector General Piyush Mordia said.

"We had increased alertness so that infiltrators do not come in and we do not have any proof that there has been infiltration from the neighbouring country during the (NRC) updation process," BSF Guwahati Frontier Inspector General Piyush Mordia said.

The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was released on August 31 this year, with the authority conducting the exercise shutting out the citizenship claims of over 19 lakh applicants.

The border guards apprehended 27 Bangladeshi nationals and 185 Indians during the last one year in the Guwahati Frontier sector for infiltration attempts and most of them were involved in cattle smuggling, he said on the eve of BSF's Raising Day.

Mr Mordia also said twelve Bangladeshi migrant labourers were held and 17,344 cattle heads were seized in the Guwahati Frontier sector, which comprises Dhubri and South Salmara districts in Assam and Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

The BSF personnel also seized drugs and contrabands which along with the cattle heads were worth Rs 13 crore, he said.

"The major threat includes infiltration as well as exfiltration by illegal migrants, fundamentalists and insurgents, smuggling of cattle, arms, drugs and contraband items and theft by Bangladeshi miscreants", Mr Mordia said.

BSF has taken the initiative of erecting fence along the entire 509 km India-Bangladesh border under the Guwahati Frontier but there are stretches which are difficult to be covered by physical fencing, he said.

A decision was taken to install electronic gadgets or the border electronically dominated quick interception team (BOLD-QIT) on these gaps to curb all cross-border crimes, other activities, he said.

"The technological solution is Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) which is a combination of surveillance devices, communication network and command control centre along with human surveillance to ensure that any attempt of infiltration does not go without detection," Mr Mordia said.