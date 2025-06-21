US Experts Join ONGC Team To Contain Assam Gas Blowout

A three-member team of well control specialists from Cudd Well Control in the USA have begun intensive site preparations to bring under control the situation at the site of a gas blowout at a well in the Rudrasagar oil field of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Assam's Sivasagar. The well has been spewing gas for nine days.

The blowout took place on June 12. A private firm, SK Petro Services, was operating the well on behalf of the company.

The arrival of the American experts marks a critical escalation in efforts to contain the emergency, which has forced the evacuation of nearly 350 families who remain displaced in relief camps while authorities battle to bring the situation under control.

The blowout has proven resistant to multiple interventions by ONGC's crisis management team, with various containment techniques, including multiple "Junk Shot" operations, failing to plug the dangerous gas leakage. The specialised US team, renowned for their expertise in blowouts, well control, and firefighting operations, immediately began assessment.

"The international expert team was briefed comprehensively about all developments and containment efforts attempted so far. They have now conducted a firsthand assessment of the blowout site and will commence their specialised intervention operations from Saturday morning," a senior ONGC official said.

The Cudd Well Control team brings decades of experience in handling some of the world's most challenging well control emergencies. Their involvement signals the complexity and severity of the Rudrasagar incident, which has become one of the most significant industrial emergencies in Assam this year.

Following their arrival, the American specialists held extensive consultations with top ONGC officials before proceeding directly to the blowout site for a detailed situational analysis. The team's assessment will determine the specific advanced techniques required to successfully cap the well and terminate the gas discharge.

ONGC has been maintaining rigorous safety protocols throughout the crisis, implementing continuous water blanketing operations around the site to prevent potential fire hazards. The company has also established round-the-clock air quality monitoring systems to track gas concentrations and particulate matter levels in the surrounding areas.

"Our monitoring systems confirm that particulate matter levels and gas concentrations in the vicinity remain within acceptable safety parameters. Air quality around the well site is being monitored continuously and is found to be within safe limits at 50-100 metres distance from the well mouth. The gas pressure has also fallen from 2600 psi to 500 psi," the ONGC official added.

The corporation has been preparing for advanced well-killing techniques while systematically removing non-essential equipment from the vicinity to minimise operational risks. Engineers have also developed an alternate access route to ensure safer movement of personnel and equipment around the volatile site.

The prolonged nature of the blowout has raised concerns about environmental impact and the welfare of displaced families. The Sivasagar district administration has been coordinating with ONGC to ensure adequate facilities and support for the 350 families currently housed in relief camps.

"We are providing all necessary assistance to the affected families and maintaining close coordination with ONGC's emergency response team. The priority remains ensuring public safety while supporting the well control operations," Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Ayush Garg said on Friday.

The Rudrasagar oil field has been a significant production asset for ONGC in Assam, contributing to the region's oil and gas output. However, the current emergency has temporarily halted operations across the facility while containment efforts continue.