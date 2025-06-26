11 Missing After Bus Falls Into Alakananda River In Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

At least one person has died and 10 others are missing after a bus with 18 passengers onboard fell into the Alakananda river in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. Seven people have been rescued, as the police and the State Disaster Response Force are conducting relief work.

According to a press note, preliminary information suggests that the bus was going uphill when the driver lost control and it fell into the river. Police and disaster response teams rushed to the spot and started the rescue work. Some of the injured have been brought out and shifted to hospitals. One of the passengers was found dead.

Top officers of police, administration and disaster response are monitoring the rescue operation. The administration has urged people not to spread rumours.

Visuals from the spot showed people making a human chain and helping injured passengers up the hill.