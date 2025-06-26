Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

11 Missing After Bus Falls Into Alakananda River In Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

Preliminary information suggests that the bus was going uphill when the driver lost control and it fell into the river

Read Time: 1 min
Share

Top officers of police, administration and disaster response are monitoring the rescue operation

  • One person has died after a bus fell into the Alakananda river in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district
  • Ten passengers are reported missing following the bus accident, rescue work is on
  • The bus was carrying 18 passengers when it fell into the Alakananda river
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Dehradun:

At least one person has died and 10 others are missing after a bus with 18 passengers onboard fell into the Alakananda river in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. Seven people have been rescued, as the police and the State Disaster Response Force are conducting relief work. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

According to a press note, preliminary information suggests that the bus was going uphill when the driver lost control and it fell into the river. Police and disaster response teams rushed to the spot and started the rescue work. Some of the injured have been brought out and shifted to hospitals. One of the passengers was found dead.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Top officers of police, administration and disaster response are monitoring the rescue operation. The administration has urged people not to spread rumours.

Visuals from the spot showed people making a human chain and helping injured passengers up the hill.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Rudraprayag Bus Accident, Uttarakhand Bus Accident News, Alakananda River
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com